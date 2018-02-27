Bourbon lineup announced for Forecastle 2018 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bourbon lineup announced for Forecastle 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forecastle's Bourbon Lodge is returning for this summer's festival at Waterfront Park. 

This year the festival is showcasing Kentucky Bourbon Trail brands, including Four Roses, Old Forester, Woodford Reserve, Coopers' Craft, Bulleit, Blade and Bow, Larceny, Jim Beam, Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's, Maker's Mark, Michter's and Wild Turkey.

This will be the sixth year for the Forecastle Bourbon Lodge, which is air conditioned and features full-service restrooms. 

This year's Bourbon Lodge will feature Crosley Radio and its Vinyl Rocket Jukebox -- the only vinyl-playing jukebox manufactured anywhere in the world. According to a news release, there will also be "other special surprises." 

Headliners for this year's event include Kentucky native Chris Stapleton, indie rockers Arcade Fire and alt-rock icons Modest Mouse. 

Bourbon Lodge memberships are now available at ForecastleFest.com and all Ticketmaster outlets for $30 plus fees. 

Forecastle is scheduled from July 13 through July 15. 

