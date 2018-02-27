POV | Graffiti is Not Art - It's Vandalism

By: Bill Lamb

WDRB President and General Manager

Let's go over this one more time. If you are spraying paint on any surface that you don't own, or without the express consent of the person who does own it, you are not an artist. You are a vandal. You are committing a crime.

There is no art on the back of a highway sign. That's vandalism. There is no art on an expressway overpass or underpass. It's childish scribbling from someone not good enough to be a real artist. What you are doing is making our city look trashy. Run down. You already know this or you wouldn't be sneaking around in the dark like a rodent making sure nobody catches you. So I ask, why?

Why are you so intent on making our city look terrible? Why are you so willing to damage something that someone else built and paid for? Why aren't you studying to become a legitimate artist?

There is a law on the books that says if you're caught and your vandalism costs more than $1,000 to clean up, you'll face a fine of $10,000 and up to five years in jail. Now, I ask you, would that law be in place to discourage real artists?

