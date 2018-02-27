Authorities continuing search for missing Louisville teen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities continuing search for missing Louisville teen

Posted: Updated:
Jada Underwood Jada Underwood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are continuing the search for a missing Louisville teen.

Jeffersontown Police and The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Jada Underwood.

She was last seen at her home on Jan. 22.

Officials say Underwood is 5'4, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she may still be in the area.

Anyone with information about Underwood's whereabouts is asked to call Jeffersontown Police at 502-267-0503 or The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST(843-5678).

