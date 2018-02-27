University of Louisville receives grant to improve behavioral he - WDRB 41 Louisville News

University of Louisville receives grant to improve behavioral health among older adults in rural Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has received nearly $2 million to help older adults in rural Kentucky. 

The new federal grant was awarded to U of L's Institute for Sustainable Health & Optimal Aging (ISHOA). It will provide stipends for four years to 13 social work students, five counseling psychology students and four doctoral level psychiatric nursing students.

Christian Furman, M.D., the institute’s medical director and a professor of geriatric and palliative medicine, says many older adults in failing health suffer from multiple conditions that can be complicated by depression and loneliness. 

"We want to improve their quality of life,"  Furman said. "And with this model of care, we're able to help older adults flourish by addressing the medical, the behavioral and social deterrents of health."

The students will take part in programs in Bullitt, Henry, Oldham, Spencer, Shelby and Trimble counties.

Furman says caregivers will also benefit from the grant.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.