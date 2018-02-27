Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis writes book - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis writes book

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- The Kentucky clerk who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has written a book.

"Under God's Authority: The Kim Davis Story " was announced Monday by Liberty Counsel, the Florida-based law firm that represents Davis. The book is published by New Revolution Publishers.

Davis is the elected clerk for Rowan County in eastern Kentucky. In 2015, Davis stopped issuing marriage licenses following the U.S. Supreme Court decision that effectively legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Davis was jailed for five days for refusing to follow a court order.

Davis is up for re-election in November as a Republican. Four Democrats have filed to challenge her. They include David Ermold, a gay man to whom Davis denied a marriage license in 2015.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.