RAW VIDEO: MSD says flood waters receding, but rain still expected on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With a backdrop of receding floodwaters behind him, Tony Parrott, Executive Director of Louisville's Metropolitan Sewer District, told reporters Tuesday that MSD is preparing to begin the massive effort of cleanup after the weekend floods, but warned that more rain is expected on Wednesday.

Parrott held the press conference Tuesday afternoon in front of the 11th Street flood gate, one of six flood gates installed by MSD to protect the city from flooding caused by the intense weekend rains.

Parrott said the floodwaters at that particular gate had dropped 30 feet since Sunday.

"But as you see also behind me, the river still has a long way to go to get back to its banks," he said.

Parrott said officials plan to remove the 11th Street flood gate sometime Wednesday morning, but he warned that more rain was coming. He said officials, "don't anticipate that it's going to be problematic," but in light of the additional rain, MSD will probably not remove any additional flood gates on Wednesday.

"We want to be cautious," he said.

In addition to the 11th Street flood gate, Parrott said there are additional flood gates located in places such as Port Road, Bingham Way, Second Street and 27th Street.

He added that MSD is still continuously operating all 16 of its flood stations. He said they would likely be operating throughout the weekend -- and some possibly running as long as 10 days.

Parrott compared the weekend's flooding to the flooding event of 1997 and said it was taxing MSD's system.

"The system performed the best that it could, but we want to make sure that we still look at all of the maintenance issues -- the risk issues -- and that we're staying ahead of them," he said.

He added that the weekend's flood helped MSD identify two flood stations that would need maintenance: the Shawnee Park Flood Pumping Station and the Paddy's Run Flood Pumping Station.

Additionally, he said MSD continues to take calls from residents regarding drainage issues, and as the water recedes, the agency will be working with Public Works to identify areas in need of cleanup.

"We have a lot of work that we are going to be doing, obviously, once we start to take our flood pump stations out of service," he said.

Parrott invited the public to comment on its response to the recent flood -- and to review the city's Critical Repair and Reinvestment Plan, which was rolled out in January 2017.

"Whether you're someone from the public, or someone on Metro Council, we need your help," he said.

Below is a Flood Inundation Map from MSD:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.