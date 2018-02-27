University of Louisville loses fundraising chief amid concerns about donations

The Omni Louisville Hotel is transforming the landscape and the skyline, but those aren't the only changes it’s bringing to Louisville.

Some apartments in the new Omni Hotel will fetch more than $9,000 per month

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Hardesty, 63, was a partner at the Stites & Harbison law firm and specialized in construction law, winning recognition as one of the top construction attorneys in the U.S. by the trade publication The Best Lawyers in America from 2009 through 2018. The publication named Hardesty the Louisville area’s best construction attorney in 2017 and 2018.

Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?

Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."

Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws.

Protesters stage 'die in' outside Mitch McConnell's Louisville home to call for gun legislation

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year.

Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting through April 1, according to university spokesman John Karman.

Robinson, 43, said he plans to join a different university “out of town” in the spring and noted he recently completed a doctoral degree in higher education administration at Bellarmine University. He declined to disclose his new position.

“It’s just my time to move on to another opportunity,” Robinson said in a phone interview. “…I was proud and honored to serve as the interim (fundraising chief), but that was never really the specific job that I wanted there.”

Robinson said no one at the university asked him to resign, which Karman confirmed.

Robinson stepped in last August for Keith Inman, who had served as U of L’s top fundraiser for a decade before leaving to head Louisville’s Kosair Charities.

Karman said interim U of L President Greg Postel plans to make another temporary appointment to the top fundraising post.

This story will be updated.