University of Louisville loses fundraising chief amid concerns about donations

University of Louisville loses fundraising chief amid concerns about donations

Bryan Robinson (U of L photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year.

Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting through April 1, according to university spokesman John Karman.

Robinson, 43, said he plans to join a different university “out of town” in the spring and noted he recently completed a doctoral degree in higher education administration at Bellarmine University. He declined to disclose his new position.

“It’s just my time to move on to another opportunity,” Robinson said in a phone interview. “…I was proud and honored to serve as the interim (fundraising chief), but that was never really the specific job that I wanted there.”

Robinson said no one at the university asked him to resign, which Karman confirmed.

Robinson stepped in last August for Keith Inman, who had served as U of L’s top fundraiser for a decade before leaving to head Louisville’s Kosair Charities.

Karman said interim U of L President Greg Postel plans to make another temporary appointment to the top fundraising post.

This story will be updated.

