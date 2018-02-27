University of Louisville loses fundraising chief amid concerns about donations

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.More >>
Body camera video from Fulton captured an officer firing two shots.More >>
Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws.More >>
Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."More >>
Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?More >>
Hardesty, 63, was a partner at the Stites & Harbison law firm and specialized in construction law, winning recognition as one of the top construction attorneys in the U.S. by the trade publication The Best Lawyers in America from 2009 through 2018. The publication named Hardesty the Louisville area’s best construction attorney in 2017 and 2018.More >>
Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.More >>
The Omni Louisville Hotel is transforming the landscape and the skyline, but those aren't the only changes it’s bringing to Louisville.More >>
The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year. Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting to April 1.More >>
Ten years after the global finance crisis, some Kentuckians are getting $10,000 gifts from the federal government to buy houses. The money stems from the 2008 bank bailout.More >>
Cuddle Clones, a Louisville business that makes stuff-animal replicas of customers’ pets, plans to grow its employment from 11 people to 50 in three years, according to state economic development records.More >>
Shareholders of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare will vote on the company’s controversial proposal to be sold to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms at a special meeting on March 29, Kindred said in a regulatory filing Wednesday.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation has agreed to pay its former chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, $175,000 to settle a lawsuit over his firing last year in the wake of two independent reports that criticized the organization for overspending and poor financial management.More >>
The University of Louisville has a “deep and rich pool” of at least 47 people who want to become the school’s next president, board of trustees chairman David Grissom said on Thursday, the application deadline.More >>
Mobile Initiative designs and contracts to manufacture low-cost smartphones with no "bloat ware" for business users and budget-oriented consumers.More >>
Facing declining sales and persistent losses, Louisville-based Cafepress.com cut its CEO’s base salary by more than half and laid off 14 corporate employees, the company said in regulatory filing on Tuesday.More >>
