Okolona man wins big in 'Lucky For Life' lottery game - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Okolona man wins big in 'Lucky For Life' lottery game

Posted: Updated:
Michael Davenport (Image Source: Kentucky Lottery) Michael Davenport (Image Source: Kentucky Lottery)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Okolona man has beat the odds and won the lottery.

Kentucky Lottery officials said Tuesday that 64-year-old Micheal Davenport won the "Lucky For Life" game.

Davenport matched the first five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, which would have given him $25,000 a year for life.

He's choosing to accept a lump sum amount of $390,000. After taxes, Davenport will get $273,000. He says he will use the winnings to pay off his home.

He bought the winning ticket at the Pic Pac store on Blue Lick Road in Louisville. The store will receive $5,000 for selling the ticket.

Davenport is a married father with six children. He and his wife also have 17 grandchildren and are expecting one great-grandchild.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

