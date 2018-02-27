Kentucky House Democrats file sweeping bill to curb gun violence

Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?

Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?

Officials say the suspect called the victim, said she was alone and asked him to come over so they could talk.

Officials say the suspect called the victim, said she was alone and asked him to come over so they could talk.

Police say the suspect was arrested after he accepted a package containing approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.

Police say the suspect was arrested after he accepted a package containing approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.

Louisville construction worker accused of having nearly 120 pounds of marijuana delivered to job site

Louisville construction worker accused of having nearly 120 pounds of marijuana delivered to job site

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws.

Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws.

Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."

Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democratic lawmakers have filed a bill they said will help keep guns out of the hands of those they say should not have them.

House Bill 502 contains new regulations that would affect every gun owner, but it also specifically targets those considered mentally unstable.

“As a society, we need to say enough is enough. Stop it,” said Rep. Jim Wayne (D-Louisville), one of the bill’s co-sponsors.

Wayne said the bill is designed to stop another slaughter like those Parkland, Florida, and Marshall County, Kentucky, by placing limits on gun ownership.

“What we've done right now is overemphasize individual liberty when it comes to gun rights,” Wayne said. “So, this is an attempt to get it back into balance.”

Here are some of the new regulations contained in House Bill 502:

Allowing local governments to regulate firearms

Banning guns from college campuses

Prohibiting the sale of bump stocks

Requiring proper storage of weapons

Licensing of gun owners

Registration of firearms and ammunition

“To guarantee for society that we have responsible gun ownership, we'll have those people registered," Wayne said. "We do that with automobiles."

But Rep. Phil Moffett (R-Louisville) said House Bill 502 is more about political window-dressing than practical solutions. He said the big problem with the bill is it won't work.

“If someone wants to be violent, and they want to do something awful, the law does not prohibit them from doing that," Moffett said. "The law prosecutes them after they have done it. If laws kept people from doing bad things, we wouldn't have jails and prisons.”

But House Bill 502 goes even further than regulating lawful gun ownership. It would make changes to the justice system. The bill requires judges to consider taking guns away from those who have protective orders filed against them.

It also requires those found not guilty by reason of insanity to surrender their firearms.

“Those are the kind of people we need to weed out and say, 'You can't have a gun. It’s too dangerous for all of us,'” Wayne said.

Moffett said those kinds of reforms can be effective if done carefully.

“If it’s determined you’re mentally incompetent, you should not be allowed to own or carry a gun," Moffett said. "I think that's reasonable. I think that's still within the protections of the Second Amendment."

Wayne admitted passage of the big, comprehensive HB 502 is very unlikely. But parts of it are also being broken out and filed as separate, smaller bills to try to make them a bit easier for lawmakers to digest.

Rep. George Brown (D-Lexington) is the bill’s primary sponsor.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.