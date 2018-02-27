Jewish Hospital Shelbyville holds ribbon-cutting for newly renovated ER department

Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?

Officials say the suspect called the victim, said she was alone and asked him to come over so they could talk.

Police say the suspect was arrested after he accepted a package containing approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.

Louisville construction worker accused of having nearly 120 pounds of marijuana delivered to job site

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws.

Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

Jewish Hospital Shelbyville is engaged in renovations the hospital says will transform the kind of care patients receive during an emergency.

On Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon-cutting was held for the hospital's newly renovated emergency department.

A $200,000 gift from the Colonel Harland Sanders Foundation made the transformation happen. There's a new registration area to make patients feel welcomed, and there are new exam rooms to help patients get the care they need more quickly.

They're called "dual assessment rooms," where nurses and doctors work together in one place to increase efficiency.

Hospital officials say 90 percent of patients who enter Jewish Hospital Shelbyville go through the emergency room.

"Instead of the doctor coming in, and the patient tells their story to the nurse, and then the doctor comes in, and they tell their story to the doctor, ... the plan can be made between the patient, the nurse and the doctor all at one time," explained Amy Capps, the ER nurse manager. "So they tell their story one time, and a plan can be made and everyone knows what's going to happen."

The renovations started back in early October and the ER is now open to patients.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.