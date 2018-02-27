Police say Down syndrome man in Winchester had no food in his stomach when he was found dead

A 20-year-old man only weighed 61 pounds when he died in December in his parents' home in Winchester. After that, police launched an investigation into Albert and Patsy Christy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chilling details have emerged about the death of a Kentucky man with Down syndrome.

Now his own parents are charged with his murder.

The 20-year-old man only weighed 61 pounds when he died in December in their home in Winchester, just outside of Lexington. After that, police launched an investigation into Albert and Patsy Christy.

The coroner determined that their son died of neglect, malnutrition, dehydration and pneumonia.

The autopsy revealed the victim had no food in his stomach when he died.

