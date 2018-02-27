Police say Down syndrome man in Winchester had no food in his st - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Down syndrome man in Winchester had no food in his stomach when he was found dead

Posted: Updated:
A 20-year-old man only weighed 61 pounds when he died in December in his parents' home in Winchester. After that, police launched an investigation into Albert and Patsy Christy. A 20-year-old man only weighed 61 pounds when he died in December in his parents' home in Winchester. After that, police launched an investigation into Albert and Patsy Christy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chilling details have emerged about the death of a Kentucky man with Down syndrome.

Now his own parents are charged with his murder.

The 20-year-old man only weighed 61 pounds when he died in December in their home in Winchester, just outside of Lexington. After that, police launched an investigation into Albert and Patsy Christy.

The coroner determined that their son died of neglect, malnutrition, dehydration and pneumonia.

The autopsy revealed the victim had no food in his stomach when he died.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.