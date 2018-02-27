Jeffersonville and New Albany need volunteers to help clean up m - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville and New Albany need volunteers to help clean up mess left from flooding

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's amazing how quickly the southern Indiana places you know have become unrecognizable.

Birds are bathing where people used to picnic. Waters rush where people usually drive. The flood of 2018 could very well be something people in southern Indiana won't forget.

"I have a feeling this one is going to stay with them for a couple of generations," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.

After days of high water, the tide is shifting. The river is starting to recede. Hoosiers are drying out with a new focus: the clean-up.

"We know what job we're going to have to do once everything goes down," Moore said. "It's going to be a large clean-up."

Officials in Jeffersonville and New Albany already have plans ready to go. Street Departments, Flood Control and firefighters have their orders. At the same time, city leaders recognize dealing with all the garbage and debris is going to be a real job.

"It's going to take a lot of man hours, and I'm not to bashful to ask for help," Moore said.

When the time is right, and when the water is officially back in its banks, volunteers will be invited to come help clean up. It will get the river cities back in shape and remind some battered residents why living near the river isn't always bad.

"Hopefully, we'll not only remember the effects of the flood, but we'll remember the team work it took to come clean the place up," Moore said.

If you want to help with the clean up in Jeffersonville or New Albany, you can call either city's government offices.

