Jeffersonville and New Albany need volunteers to help clean up mess left from flooding

Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?

Officials say the suspect called the victim, said she was alone and asked him to come over so they could talk.

Police say the suspect was arrested after he accepted a package containing approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.

Louisville construction worker accused of having nearly 120 pounds of marijuana delivered to job site

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws.

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's amazing how quickly the southern Indiana places you know have become unrecognizable.

Birds are bathing where people used to picnic. Waters rush where people usually drive. The flood of 2018 could very well be something people in southern Indiana won't forget.

"I have a feeling this one is going to stay with them for a couple of generations," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.

After days of high water, the tide is shifting. The river is starting to recede. Hoosiers are drying out with a new focus: the clean-up.

"We know what job we're going to have to do once everything goes down," Moore said. "It's going to be a large clean-up."

Officials in Jeffersonville and New Albany already have plans ready to go. Street Departments, Flood Control and firefighters have their orders. At the same time, city leaders recognize dealing with all the garbage and debris is going to be a real job.

"It's going to take a lot of man hours, and I'm not to bashful to ask for help," Moore said.

When the time is right, and when the water is officially back in its banks, volunteers will be invited to come help clean up. It will get the river cities back in shape and remind some battered residents why living near the river isn't always bad.

"Hopefully, we'll not only remember the effects of the flood, but we'll remember the team work it took to come clean the place up," Moore said.

If you want to help with the clean up in Jeffersonville or New Albany, you can call either city's government offices.

