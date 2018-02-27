1 person dead, 4 others injured after crash on Greenbelt Highway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person dead, 4 others injured after crash on Greenbelt Highway

Posted: Updated:
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash happened just after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27, near the intersection of Ashby Lane and Greenbelt Highway. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash happened just after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27, near the intersection of Ashby Lane and Greenbelt Highway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died Tuesday after a crash on Greenbelt Highway.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. LMPD said a car tried to turn north onto Greenbelt Highway from Ashby Farms Drive and collided with a car traveling southbound.

One person died, and four other people were transported to the hospital, LMPD said. Their injuries range from minor to "very serious."

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.