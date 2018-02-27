Ramp from I-265 West to I-64 East to temporarily close in New Albany for road repairs

The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year. Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting to April 1.

Officials say the suspect called the victim, said she was alone and asked him to come over so they could talk.

Police say the suspect was arrested after he accepted a package containing approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.

Louisville construction worker accused of having nearly 120 pounds of marijuana delivered to job site

Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws.

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic change will temporarily cut off a main artery linking southern Indiana drivers to Louisville, and the Indiana Department of Transportation admits there are better ways to get around it than the detour drivers will see.

I-265 West to I-64 East, a common link for Floyd County drivers heading into Louisville on the Sherman Minton Bridge, will close from 8 p.m. on Friday, March 9, to 5 a.m. on the following Monday, March 12, for pavement repairs.

"You really have to prepare the bridge deck," said INDOT Spokesman Harry Maginity. "It's a very, very tough polymer, and then it's topped after two lifts."

Maginity said the closures will happen for three weekends, but not in a row, and at the same time, crews will repair small bridges on I-64 East and West over Captain Frank Road and Quarry Road.

But the detour for I-265 West literally turns drivers around. INDOT's signs will backtrack traffic on I-265 East to I-65 South in Jeffersonville then cross the tolled Lincoln Bridge and reconnect with I-64 East in Louisville. The loop spans more than 10 miles, and frequent drivers like Angelia Barger do not plan to take it.

"I was just like, 'Are they trying to raise the tolls for the weekends, or what?'" Barger said. "There's a better way. There's an easier way."

Maginity said there is no statewide plot to drive traffic toward tolls but agrees locals like Barger will know better routes.

"I have to stay on the interstate or an Indiana state highway for the official detour." Maginity said.

Here are some alternatives to the flashing lights and orange signs drivers will see blocking the ramp at I-265 West:

Traffic can exit State Street in New Albany and stay on that road to cut through the city's downtown, re-entering I-64 East at Spring Street directly at the base of the Sherman Minton Bridge. It's two miles, free and takes about five minutes depending on traffic.

Drivers can also follow I-265 West to I-64 West and go to exit 118, Greenville, or 119, Georgetown. Both provide easy turnarounds to get back on I-64 the opposite direction. It's free, four to six miles out of the way and takes about five minutes depending on traffic.

"They're not going to impact me at all, because I know all the New Albany streets," Barger said. "The ones passing through or trying to get into New Albany for events over the next couple of weekends ... they're going to have some issues and toll bills if they follow that (INDOT) detour.

Ragle, Inc. of Newburgh won the $4 million taxpayer-funded contract for the project. It is expected to be completed by the end of May.

