State of emergency declared in West Point as Ohio River begins to recede

Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?

Officials say the suspect called the victim, said she was alone and asked him to come over so they could talk.

Police say the suspect was arrested after he accepted a package containing approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.

Louisville construction worker accused of having nearly 120 pounds of marijuana delivered to job site

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws.

Protesters stage 'die in' outside Mitch McConnell's Louisville home to call for gun legislation

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."

WEST POINT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small town in the northern corner of Hardin County is dealing with a big problem.

As the Ohio River starts to recede, West Point is beginning to assess the damage it left in its wake. Eddie Moore spent Tuesday on a tour of some of the areas still covered in water, which include his home and his new garage, which he called his retirement project.

"I just actually finished it," Moore said. "I've been working on it since August."

Some people even rented UHauls to move furniture and other valuables to higher ground.

"I went through three floods, and this is the worst flood that we've had," West Point Mayor William Ash said.

It looks bad, but Ash said the water is starting to recede.

"It's probably anywhere from seven inches to a foot, I think, receding from the highest level at 67.13," Ash said.

On Tuesday, Ash declared a state of emergency but welcomes any additional help until federal aide arrives.

Moore's home is surrounded by water, but he said only his basement is wet, and that's good news.

"It's just like a weight lifted off your chest ... when you know you don't have to mess with the actual parts you live in," he said.

School in West Point is closed through the end of week. Ash doesn't know when federal help will arrive.

