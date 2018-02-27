LMPD cruiser hit while officer assisted at scene of separate fat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD cruiser hit while officer assisted at scene of separate fatal crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD cruiser was hit while responding to a crash on Greenbelt Highway on Tuesday night.

The Third Division officer was assistant the LMPD Traffic Unit at the scene of a fatal crash earlier Tuesday when the car was hit by an oncoming driver.

The officer sustained, "minor injuries" and didn't need to be taken to the hospital, LMPD said. The driver of the other car was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

