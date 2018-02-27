Louisville group invited to Washington for discussion on addicti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville group invited to Washington for discussion on addiction treatment

Volunteers of America Mid-States Volunteers of America Mid-States
CEO Jennifer Hancock CEO Jennifer Hancock

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congress has $6 billion in additional funding for addiction treatment, so leaders from Volunteers of America Mid-States in Louisville are going to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to participate in a panel discussion.

CEO Jennifer Hancock said treating the whole family is key, and the organization wants to promote its Freedom House program and get more funding.

Freedom House is a residential facility for women that enables families to stay together while the mother gets clean. Children are allowed to live with their mothers, while fathers are treated as outpatients.

"The traditional treatment model is to have women treated separately from their families," Hancock said. "And by allowing women to bring their children into treatments and to bring their newborns home from the hospital into our program, it actually works as a powerful incentive for women to stay focused on treatment." 

Hancock said a program graduate will be part of Wednesday discussion. Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell is also expected to be there.

If Volunteers of America does get more funding, Hancock said she plans to expand, adding more services and facilities across the state.

