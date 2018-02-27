Advocacy group rallies in Frankfort for cigarette tax it believe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Advocacy group rallies in Frankfort for cigarette tax it believes will reduce lung cancer

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow says a cigarette tax will help reduce lung cancer, and it held a rally at the Kentucky Capitol on Tuesday in support of the legislation.

The coalition says nearly 3,000 people die of lung cancer in Kentucky every year, most of which is caused by smoking.

"If the Kentucky legislature is able to raise the tax by at least $1, that will greatly impact the incidents of starting to smoke in young people and elderly people and pregnant women," said R. Josephine Mei with the American Lung Association.

Bills that would raise the cigarette tax have been filed in the Kentucky House and Senate but so far, none have come up for a vote.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.