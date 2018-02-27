Papa John's announces it's no longer the official pizza of the N - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Papa John's announces it's no longer the official pizza of the NFL

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Papa John's is no longer going to the official pizza of the NFL.

President and CEO Steve Ritchie said Tuesday the company is moving away from its broader league sponsorship. He said Papa John's will instead focus on partnerships with 22 NFL teams.

Company management said they will also focus on reinforcing the perception of quality and fresh ingredients and fighting the perception its pizza is too pricey.

The moves come after Papa John's net income plunged more than 26 percent during the fourth quarter of last year, compared to the same period in 2016.

