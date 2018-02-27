Better Business Bureau warning of potential flood scams - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Better Business Bureau warning of potential flood scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Ohio River begins receding back within its banks, people looking to make a quick buck might soon be lurking at your door.

The Better Business Bureau in Louisville is warning people to do their homework before hiring a contractor, and a few tips can make sure you are working with a reputable company.

They recommend working with a local company with an established reputation. You should make sure the company is accredited and well-rated. Also, customers should get several quotes in order to get a fair price.

The BBB recommends having a clear contract detailing the work. Homeowners should be careful with personal information, because some scammers even pretend to work for FEMA.

Reanna Smith-Hamblin, the President and CEO of the BBB in Louisville, recommends planning ahead to protect yourself.

"Do not pay for it all up front," she said. "You might end up with heartache ... I know you want to get your job done. I know it's frustrating, especially with everyone being so busy."

And for those established companies, there is now shortage of clients.

“It’s so wide-spread right now that we’ve had a couple hundred phone calls,” said Shane Karimi with PuroFirst Disaster Services, who was drying out a Louisville basement Tuesday night hit by floodwaters.

Restoration companies expect to be busier later in the week when the water goes down revealing more damage along the Ohio River.

