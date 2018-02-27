Better Business Bureau warning of potential flood scams

The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year. Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting to April 1.

Officials say the suspect called the victim, said she was alone and asked him to come over so they could talk.

Police say the suspect was arrested after he accepted a package containing approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.

Louisville construction worker accused of having nearly 120 pounds of marijuana delivered to job site

Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws.

Protesters stage 'die in' outside Mitch McConnell's Louisville home to call for gun legislation

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.

Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Ohio River begins receding back within its banks, people looking to make a quick buck might soon be lurking at your door.

The Better Business Bureau in Louisville is warning people to do their homework before hiring a contractor, and a few tips can make sure you are working with a reputable company.

They recommend working with a local company with an established reputation. You should make sure the company is accredited and well-rated. Also, customers should get several quotes in order to get a fair price.

The BBB recommends having a clear contract detailing the work. Homeowners should be careful with personal information, because some scammers even pretend to work for FEMA.

Reanna Smith-Hamblin, the President and CEO of the BBB in Louisville, recommends planning ahead to protect yourself.

"Do not pay for it all up front," she said. "You might end up with heartache ... I know you want to get your job done. I know it's frustrating, especially with everyone being so busy."

And for those established companies, there is now shortage of clients.

“It’s so wide-spread right now that we’ve had a couple hundred phone calls,” said Shane Karimi with PuroFirst Disaster Services, who was drying out a Louisville basement Tuesday night hit by floodwaters.

Restoration companies expect to be busier later in the week when the water goes down revealing more damage along the Ohio River.

