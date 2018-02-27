Kentucky lawmaker proposes law that would raise minimum age to buy assault rifles to 21

Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."More >>
The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.More >>
Body camera video from Fulton captured an officer firing two shots.More >>
Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.More >>
Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws.More >>
Police say the suspect was arrested after he accepted a package containing approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.More >>
Officials say the suspect called the victim, said she was alone and asked him to come over so they could talk.More >>
The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year. Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting to April 1.More >>
