Kentucky lawmaker proposes law that would raise minimum age to b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky lawmaker proposes law that would raise minimum age to buy assault rifles to 21

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawmaker wants to raise the minimum age to buy a military-style assault rifle in Kentucky from 18 to 21.

Democrat Chris Harris said he's tired of saying prayers after each mass shooting but never taking any action. He points out that, while Kentuckians have to be 21 to buy a handgun or get a concealed carry permit, you can buy an AR-15 at age 18.

He said it makes no sense that it's easier to get an assault weapon in Kentucky than to buy cold medicine or beer.

