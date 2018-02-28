POLICE: Elizabethtown babysitter severely injured 8-month-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown woman was arrested Tuesday night after police say she caused injuries to an 8-month-old girl that were so severe the child could have died.

According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police were called to Hardin Memorial Hospital at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after someone reported that an 8-month-old girl had been brought in with "blunt force trauma" to her head and several "nail marks" on her back and side.

Hospital staff described her injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding," according to the arrest report.

Police say they discovered that 23-year-old Jacy Mattingly had recently been babysitting the child. When they interviewed Mattingly, she allegedly admitted to hitting the child in the face twice, "causing severe injuries to the face and roof of her mouth," according to the arrest report.

Mattingly was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.