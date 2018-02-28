Louisville man arrested after police discover stashes of guns, cocaine and thousands in cash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they arrested a man after they found stashes of guns, drugs and thousands in cash.

Anthony Western, 38, was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway. Officials say Western had between $8,000 and $10,000 on him when he was detained.

According to a police report, detectives searched Western's home in the 2000 block of South 23rd Street, near Dixie Highway.

Police say detectives found three handguns, one rifle and about 14 ounces of cocaine inside the residence. According to police, drug paraphernalia and ammunition were also located.

Officials say officers also searched the home of one of Western's relatives, located in the 3000 block of Clarinet Drive, near Cane Run Road. Police recovered seven handguns, one of which was stolen. Police also say two rifles and a shotgun were found at the scene. A kilogram of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and between $70,000 and $80,000 was also found inside the residence, according to police.

Western faces several charges, including trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, receipt of stolen property and several counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond.

