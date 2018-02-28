Georgetown woman crashes into back of parked St. Matthews police - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Georgetown woman crashes into back of parked St. Matthews police vehicle

Barbara Serneels (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Barbara Serneels (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Georgetown, Indiana, woman was arrested Tuesday night after police say she crashed into the back of a parked police cruiser in St. Matthews.

According to an arrest report, it happened just after 9 p.m. on Shelbyville Road, near Breckenridge Lane.

Police say an officer with the St. Matthews Police Department was stopped in the fast lane of Shelbyville Road, waiting for another vehicle to be towed, when 47-year-old Barbara Serneels drove a 2010 red Ford Ranger into the back of the police vehicle.

Police say Serneels caused "severe damage" to the back of the police car.

When police confronted Serneels, she appeared "very disoriented," according to the arrest report, with "slurred speech and a staggered gait." Police say she also smelled strongly of alcohol. Inside the car, police allegedly found an empty bottle of Smirnoff.

At one point, she allegedly told authorities that she thought her car was on Veterans Parkway in New Albany.

Serneels was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

