Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police say they found two pounds of marijuana in a woman's car during a traffic stop in New Albany Tuesday afternoon. 

According to a news release, an Indiana State Trooper from the Sellersburg post stopped 19-year-old Heather Good on Cherry Street for a traffic violation. 

After smelling the odor of "burnt marijuana" coming from the vehicle, police searched the vehicle and found approximately two pounds of marijuana. 

Good was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail. She faces charges of possession of marijuana, dealing in marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

