Potters unite for the Southern Crossings Pottery Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Southern Crossings Pottery Festival's celebrates the significance of handmade pottery.

There mission is to introduce the community to local and regional potters, as well as several nationally recognized potters. The two-day festival includes a market consisting of handmade goods and functional wares, and an Empty Bowls fundraising event benefiting A Recipe To End Hunger, a non-profit organization solving childhood hunger one meal at a time in Kentuckiana.

In the years to come, the vision is to expand the hands-on activities, lectures, and exhibitions with other local clay organizations, universities, galleries and museums.

SXPF Potters Market - Friday, March 2nd - Copper & Kings

VIP Sneak Preview & First Pick at Copper & Kings 5:00 - 6:00 PM

Opening Reception (FREE) 6:00 - 9:00 PM

Open and free to the public.

Come see and shop the work of 9 esteemed potters.

Cash bar, hors d'oeuvres, and live entertainment.

Saturday, March 3rd - Copper & Kings

Pottery Market (FREE) 10:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Open and free to the public.

Come see and shop the work of 9 esteemed potters.



SXPF Empty Bowls - Saturday, March 3rd - PLAY Louisville

Shop and Eat 5:30 - 8:30 PM

Admission at Door

$30 for handmade bowl & soup

$10 for meal only / $5 children 12 and under

Local potters, restaurants, and many more coming together in solving childhood suffering one meal at a time in Kentuckiana.

All proceeds of donated handmade ceramic bowls and soup go directly to supporting A Recipe To End Hunger.

Click here to get connected to Southern Crossings Pottery Festival.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.