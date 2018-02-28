WDRB Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Can NCAA survive college ba - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WDRB Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Can NCAA survive college basketball scandal?, Tournament outlook for U of L, UK and WKU

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is down for the count.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford covered lots of bases in this week's field of sports news.

Here's some of what came up in this week's chat:

- Can the NCAA survive the college basketball scandal?

- What is the tournament outlook for Louisville , Kentucky and WKU?

- Why are scouts questioning Lamar Jackson?

You can see the full replay right now!

As always, you can get in on the live chat with your sports-related questions and comments on Wednesday mornings at 10:30!

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.