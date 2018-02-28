As Ohio River recedes, MSD removes the first of 6 flood gates - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Ohio River continued to recede on Wednesday morning, authorities removed the first of six flood gates put in place to hold off weekend floodwaters.

The 11th Street flood gate was removed Wednesday morning, and representatives of the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) say it's the best news the community has received in a while.

Crews used a crane to carefully remove each piece of the gate -- a process that took a few hours.

Representatives of MSD say they are being conservative with the process. No floodwalls will open back up unless the area is clear and safe from water.

"This is a very good sign," said Sheryl Lauder of MSD. "We are so glad to see the river receding, going back into its banks. This is the first of the six closures that are installed that will be taken down"

The next flood gate to be removed will be the flood gate at Port Road, near Riverport. Authorities expect it to be taken down on Thursday. After that, additional flood gates will be removed as the river level continues to drop.

