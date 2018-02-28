KFC Yum! Center bill would remove some arena board members, add formal transparency measures

He bought the winning ticket at the Pic Pac store on Blue Lick Road in Louisville.More >>
Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."More >>
The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year. Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting to April 1.More >>
Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."More >>
Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was in New Albany.More >>
Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.More >>
He was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.More >>
Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."More >>
House Bill 572 would ensure that the Louisville Arena Authority follow open meetings and open records laws and state procurement rules, as well as comply with executive branch ethics standards.More >>
Louisville officials had hoped to finalize an agreement with the Marian Group by mid-February, but that didn't happen.More >>
A television station and two newspapers allege that Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson has “acted outside of his jurisdiction” and made legal errors in his handling of the case of Gabe Parker, who is accused of killing two of his classmates and injuring 18.More >>
In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.More >>
The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
The company is seeking to add a three-level building on 37 acres at 7900 Shelbyville Road, including a 4-acre outdoor driving range enclosed by 170-foot-high netting.More >>
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky spent $100,240 in January, including more than $98,500 on expenses for an advertising campaign set to begin next week.More >>
However it fares, a proposal to reduce Kentucky's counties brings new attention to the state's county system and whether it is sustainable amid financial challenges and declining population in rural areas.More >>
