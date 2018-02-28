KFC Yum! Center bill would remove some arena board members, add formal transparency measures

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

He was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was in New Albany.

Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."

The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year. Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting to April 1.

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

He bought the winning ticket at the Pic Pac store on Blue Lick Road in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A group of Kentucky state lawmakers has introduced a bill that would require the Louisville Arena Authority to formally abide by transparency, tourism and other measures.

House Bill 572 would ensure that the arena board follow open meetings and open records laws and state procurement rules, as well as make annual disclosures meant to identify possible conflicts of interest.

Those provisions were included in the state’s 2006 budget bill, which set aside $75 million in initial funding for the arena. Subsequent bills didn’t include the requirements.

The 15-member board, a nonprofit entity appointed by Kentucky’s governor and Louisville’s mayor, holds public meetings and responds to records requests. But it was faulted in a state audit last year for failing to seek competitive bids when it extended arena manager AEG's contract in 2015; arena officials contended they amended an existing contract.

The bill also would force the removal of some of the board’s longest-tenured members, calling for the terms of current board members to expire by July 31. They only could be reappointed if they have less than four years of service.

That would affect the arena authority’s vice chairman, William Summers V and fellow board members Alice Houston and Lindy Street – all of whom have been on the authority since it was established in 2006.

The bill’s chief sponsors are Democratic Rep. Jim Wayne and Republican Rep. Phil Moffett, with 13 co-cosponsors from both parties. All of the lawmakers are from Louisville.

Scott C. Cox, the arena authority chairman appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin in 2016, said Wednesday morning he had not heard from the bill’s sponsors before it was filed and didn’t have enough information to comment.

The bill would attach the arena authority to the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet and “ensure that its efforts conform to marketing and promotion strategies devised” by the tourism agency. The arena board, however, would continue to control all arena activities.

In a statement, Wayne said the measure is a response to a review last year by Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon, whose office noted that taxpayer protections for the arena had been “weakened” because the transparency language hadn’t been renewed by the state legislature.

“With the significant investment the state puts into the arena, it’s important to make sure that it’s managed in the responsible and transparent manner called for by House Bill 572,” Wayne said.

