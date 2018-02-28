Volunteers needed to remove flood debris from Waterfront Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers needed to remove flood debris from Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers are needed to help with flood cleanup.

The Waterfront Development Corporation is asking for people to meet Thursday, March 1, at 1 p.m. at the Green Parking Lot on River Road under I-64. Gloves and trash bags will be distributed, and crews will direct volunteers on where to go.

If you can't be there at that time, leaders say you are more than welcome to come down at a later time -- but be sure to bring your own gloves and trash bags.

A dumpster is set up in the Green Lot.

