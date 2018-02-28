POLICE: Scott County, Indiana man charged with child battery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Scottsburg man has been arrested for abusing a child.

Frank Ashby, 45, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of battery to a child under the age of 14.

Indiana State Police are not releasing many details about the case.

Police say the Department of Child Services reported the case and the child's injuries are non-life threatening.

Ashby is being held at the Scott County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.

