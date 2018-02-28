POLICE: Scott County, Indiana man charged with child battery

He is being held at the Scott County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.More >>
He is being held at the Scott County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.More >>
Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."More >>
Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."More >>
He was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.More >>
He was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.More >>
Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was in New Albany.More >>
Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was in New Albany.More >>
Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."More >>
Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."More >>
The autopsy revealed the victim had no food in his stomach when he died.More >>
The autopsy revealed the victim had no food in his stomach when he died.More >>
Officials say the suspect called the victim, said she was alone and asked him to come over so they could talk.More >>
Officials say the suspect called the victim, said she was alone and asked him to come over so they could talk.More >>
Police say the suspect was arrested after he accepted a package containing approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.More >>
Police say the suspect was arrested after he accepted a package containing approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.More >>