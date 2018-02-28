POLICE: Scott County, Indiana man charged with child battery - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Scott County, Indiana man charged with child battery

Posted: Updated:
Frank Ashby (Image Source: Indiana State Police) Frank Ashby (Image Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Scottsburg man has been arrested for abusing a child.

Frank Ashby, 45, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of battery to a child under the age of 14.

Indiana State Police are not releasing many details about the case.

Police say the Department of Child Services reported the case and the child's injuries are non-life threatening.

Ashby is being held at the Scott County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.

