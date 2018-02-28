BOZICH | Archie Miller must end Indiana's Big Ten Tournament malaise

Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Indiana's record in the Big Ten Tournament has been 20 years of heartburn. Archie Miller can separate himself from the five coaches who preceded him this week.More >>
Indiana's record in the Big Ten Tournament has been 20 years of heartburn. Archie Miller can separate himself from the five coaches who preceded him this week.More >>
Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?More >>
Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?More >>
Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.More >>
Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.More >>
Louisville needed a win to bolster the team's NCAA Tournament credentials at Virginia Tech Saturday -- and got it with Dwayne Sutton, Quentin Snider and Ray Spalding scoring 51 points.More >>
Louisville needed a win to bolster the team's NCAA Tournament credentials at Virginia Tech Saturday -- and got it with Dwayne Sutton, Quentin Snider and Ray Spalding scoring 51 points.More >>
Five final thoughts on the Louisville-Virginia Tech from David Padgett, Buzz Williams, the bracket prediction sites and the game prediction sites.More >>
Five final thoughts on the Louisville-Virginia Tech from David Padgett, Buzz Williams, the bracket prediction sites and the game prediction sites.More >>
Louisville coach David Padgett credited his players with helping him deal with the loss of his uncle, Jimmy, and brother-in-law, Scott Crawford, over the last month.More >>
Louisville coach David Padgett credited his players with helping him deal with the loss of his uncle, Jimmy, and brother-in-law, Scott Crawford, over the last month.More >>
Louisville has three remaining games in the regular season. How many do the Cards have to win to make the NCAA Tournament field? Deng Adel said at least two.More >>
Louisville has three remaining games in the regular season. How many do the Cards have to win to make the NCAA Tournament field? Deng Adel said at least two.More >>
Even without all-American Marvin Bagley Jr., Duke overwhelmed Louisville Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.More >>
Even without all-American Marvin Bagley Jr., Duke overwhelmed Louisville Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.More >>