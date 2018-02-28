Georgia teacher in custody after reports of shots fired at high - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Georgia teacher in custody after reports of shots fired at high school

(FOX NEWS) -- Police responding to reports of shots fired at a Georgia high school Wednesday afternoon confirmed a teacher had been taken into custody.

One student was injured after sustaining an ankle injury while running inside the school during the building evacuation, the Dalton Police Department tweeted. No faculty or staff were reported injured in the incident.

The Dalton Police Department earlier tweeted a person, believed to be a teacher, was barricaded inside a classroom.  

A police spokesperson told WRCB-TV the teacher had a gun but no other details were immediately available.

An employee of the school who asked to not be identified told the Times Free Press that shots were fired. 

Dalton High School was placed on lockdown and police confirmed no children were in any danger. The school and the area surrounding it were evacuated.

Police have asked parents to pick up their children at the Northwest Georgia Trade Center. 

Dalton is about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

