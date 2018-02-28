Indiana's governor signs bill allowing Sunday alcohol sales - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana's governor signs bill allowing Sunday alcohol sales

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB/AP) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed a bill repealing Indiana's ban on Sunday alcohol sales. 

The governor joined legislative leaders for a bill signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Statehouse.

Now Hoosiers can legally buy carryout alcohol from Indiana stores on Sundays for the first time in living memory starting this weekend.

The bill takes effect immediately, which means Sunday alcohol sales will be allowed beginning this weekend from noon until 8 p.m. at liquor stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and big-box retailers.

After repeated failed attempts to rewrite the Sunday sales law, the rival trade groups representing liquor stores and groceries reached a deal backing the change.

Indiana's Sunday ban stretches back to the 1850s and stayed in place after national alcohol prohibition was overturned in 1933.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

