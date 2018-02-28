IMAGES: Flooding causes substantial damage to area roads

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."More >>
He bought the winning ticket at the Pic Pac store on Blue Lick Road in Louisville.
Louisville-based Papa John's International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.
Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was on Veterans Parkway.
The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year. Bryan Robinson, U of L's interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for "personal reasons" after a leave period lasting to April 1.
Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."
Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."
He was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.
Area residents are dealing with damaged roads left behind after Kentuckiana's Flood of 2018.
Parts of River Road are accessible only by boat after heavy rains and flooding during the wettest February in more than a century.
Gov. Eric Holcomb stopped in Utica, Indiana on Feb. 26 as residents there began cleaning up the mess left behind by recent flooding.
Many homes and businesses in West Point and Brandenburg are under water after last week's heavy rains.
This month marks the rainiest February Kentuckiana has seen in 135 years.
Horseshoe Southern Indiana shuts downs as flood waters rise.
