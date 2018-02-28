People flocking to Louisville from all over to buy rare bourbon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

People flocking to Louisville from all over to buy rare bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's something so rare inside the Frazier History Museum, people from across the country stood in the rain for hours to get their hands on it.

Someone in Los Angeles is even paying a guy to hold his spot in line. "He won't be here until 7 in the evening and he needs someone to stand here in case the line got so long he couldn't participate," said Gab Elam, who was paid to wait in line.

The rare bourbon is what people are waiting for. It's been aged longer than any other bourbon in history.

Final Reserve James Thompson and Brother Bourbon spent 45 years in barrels. The Frazier Museum is selling it to celebrate the fact that it's now the official starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Fewer than 150 people will have the chance to buy a collector box set. The cost is $1,800.

"The juice in these barrels will never be made again. It's fantastic for nuts like us that like bourbon. It's the nectar of the gods, the unicorn you never hear of that kind of stuff," said Kevin Jablonsky, a bourbon lover from Atlanta.

James Buddy Thompson is donating 90 percent of the profits from the sale to various veterans groups.

