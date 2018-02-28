Flooding debris forming 'Trash Island' near the Beargrass Flood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Flooding debris forming 'Trash Island' near the Beargrass Flood Pump Station

Posted: Updated:
You probably don't want to spend your vacation on Trash Island. You probably don't want to spend your vacation on Trash Island.
Located at the Beargrass Flood Pump Station, "Trash Island" is the name given to trash and debris -- including small things, like water bottles, and larger items, like coolers and car tires -- that has accumulated there during the recent flooding. Located at the Beargrass Flood Pump Station, "Trash Island" is the name given to trash and debris -- including small things, like water bottles, and larger items, like coolers and car tires -- that has accumulated there during the recent flooding.
Officials say Trash Island really shows how much of an issue it is when people litter, but they've decided to leave it as-is until floodwaters have completely receded. Officials say Trash Island really shows how much of an issue it is when people litter, but they've decided to leave it as-is until floodwaters have completely receded.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You probably don't want to spend your vacation on Trash Island.

Located at the Beargrass Flood Pump Station, "Trash Island" is the name given to trash and debris -- including small things, like water bottles, and larger items, like coolers and car tires -- that has accumulated there during the recent flooding. 

Officials say Trash Island really shows how much of an issue it is when people litter, but they've decided to leave it as-is until floodwaters have completely receded.

"It's actually functioning as another filter...protecting the turbines and motors in there, and the intake valves, because the larger debris has formed a barrier to keep out the smaller debris," said Sheryl Lauder, an the communications program manager for the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD). "It's working pretty well."

Trash Island will eventually be removed by a crane.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.