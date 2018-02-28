The Healing Place receives 4,000 pounds of food donations from LMPD and Kentucky Harvest

The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year. Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting to April 1.

The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year. Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting to April 1.

Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was on Veterans Parkway.

Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was on Veterans Parkway.

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- More than 4,000 pounds of meat and produce was dropped off to The Healing Place in Louisville on Wednesday thanks to Kentucky Harvest and LMPD’s Ninth Mobile Division.

“We wanted to see people that weren’t on the receiving end of what we do, they were on the receiving end in a beneficial factor,” said Maj. William Hibbs, who helped organize the event. “We don’t do narcotics. We work in the places where there is violent criminal activity, but we are encountering a lot of individuals who are plagued by this recent trend and what is going on in society.”

Officers said the increase in drug use, especially heroin and opioids, makes them want to help those battling additions.

“It was good for everyone in the unit to come down and see people that aren’t purchasing and getting caught with narcotics down here changing their lives,” said Hibbs, adding that drug use in the city has gone from “prevalent to an epidemic” the last three years.

Leaders of The Healing Place said they serve more than 1 million meals a year, so while 4,000 pounds of food might not seem like a lot, it will definitely help.

“Our jaws dropped, and we said ‘Absolutely,’" said Erin Fogarty, Grants Manager at The Healing Place. "Our clients were out waiting in the rain to help load and get the food off the truck. This is just awesome.”

Unlike many food pantries, Kentucky Harvest said they haven’t been as affected with “donation fatigue” as other donation sites after Hurricanes Harvey and Maria.

“We are the only organization in the region that will actually pick up perishable items," said Brent Smith with Kentucky Harvest. "Those items can’t be sent elsewhere, so yes, we have not seen a falloff in donations this year."

Several of the detectives helping unload the truck Wednesday have had encounters with some of the residents before and said they were glad to see them getting the help they need.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.