New Albany touts no displaced residents or water rescues thanks to infrastructure improvements

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."More >>
Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."More >>
He bought the winning ticket at the Pic Pac store on Blue Lick Road in Louisville.More >>
He bought the winning ticket at the Pic Pac store on Blue Lick Road in Louisville.More >>
Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.More >>
Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.More >>
Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was on Veterans Parkway.More >>
Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was on Veterans Parkway.More >>
Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."More >>
Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."More >>
Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."More >>
Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."More >>
The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year. Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting to April 1.More >>
The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year. Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting to April 1.More >>
He was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.More >>
He was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.More >>
Officials say it's because the southern Indiana river city started making big changes in how it handles flooding back in 2014.More >>
Officials say it's because the southern Indiana river city started making big changes in how it handles flooding back in 2014.More >>
Flood waters are receding, but what hides underneath the water is not always a pretty sight.More >>
Flood waters are receding, but what hides underneath the water is not always a pretty sight.More >>
You probably don't want to spend your vacation on Trash Island.More >>
You probably don't want to spend your vacation on Trash Island.More >>
See lists of road and street closings because of flooding.More >>
See lists of road and street closings because of flooding.More >>
The Waterfront Development Corporation is asking for people to meet Thursday, March 1, at 1 p.m. at the Green Parking Lot on River Road under I-64.More >>
The Waterfront Development Corporation is asking for people to meet Thursday, March 1, at 1 p.m. at the Green Parking Lot on River Road under I-64.More >>
Health officials are now warning residents who live along the river to be extra cautious of potentially infectious diseases that could be in the water.More >>
Health officials are now warning residents who live along the river to be extra cautious of potentially infectious diseases that could be in the water.More >>
"The system performed the best that it could, but we want to make sure that we still look at all of the maintenance issues -- the risk issues -- and that we're staying ahead of them," Tony Parrott said.More >>
"The system performed the best that it could, but we want to make sure that we still look at all of the maintenance issues -- the risk issues -- and that we're staying ahead of them," Tony Parrott said.More >>
The Better Business Bureau in Louisville is warning people to do their homework before hiring a contractor, and a few tips can make sure you are working with a reputable company.More >>
The Better Business Bureau in Louisville is warning people to do their homework before hiring a contractor, and a few tips can make sure you are working with a reputable company.More >>