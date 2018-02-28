Walmart will no longer sell guns and ammunition to people under - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Walmart will no longer sell guns and ammunition to people under the age of 21

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE ,Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21.

As one of the largest gun retailers in America, Walmart is the second major retailer making a statement on gun control in response to recent mass shootings. Dick's said Wednesday morning it would stop selling assault-style weapons in its stores.

Here's the full statement from Walmart:

In light of recent events, we’ve taken an opportunity to review our policy on firearm sales. Going forward, we are raising the age restriction for purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. We will update our processes as quickly as possible to implement this change.

In 2015, Walmart ended sales of modern sporting rifles, including the AR-15. We also do not sell handguns, except in Alaska where we feel we should continue to offer them to our customers. Additionally, we do not sell bump stocks, high-capacity magazines and similar accessories. We have a process to monitor our eCommerce marketplace and ensure our policies are applied.

We take seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms and go beyond Federal law by requiring customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm. The law would allow the sale of a firearm if no response to a background check request has been received within three business days, but our policy prohibits the sale until an approval is given.

We are also removing items from our website resembling assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys. Our heritage as a company has always been in serving sportsmen and hunters, and we will continue to do so in a responsible way.

