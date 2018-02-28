Health provider management company to close downtown Louisville office, laying off 120 workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions says it will close its Louisville office at the end of April, laying off 120 workers.

The company’s parent, Conifer Health Solutions, filed its legally-required notice of the closing with the state employment officials Wednesday.

Its letter listed positions that included supervisors and managers, schedulers and patient advocates who perform “revenue cycle management” from an office on South Jackson Street near downtown hospitals. Conifer’s website says the larger company handles case management, scheduling, payment systems, patient account representatives and risk management for medical providers.

The letter did not give a reason for the closing. The notice fit within the minimum 60-day notification window to state and local workforce agencies.

A company news release from July 2017 announced its agreement to continue providing services to University of Louisville Hospital and James Graham Brown Cancer Center, including “…patient access, enrollment and eligibility, clinical documentation improvement, health information management and accounts receivable management services.”

An email requesting comment had not been returned as of Wednesday evening.

