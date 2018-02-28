Health provider management company to lay off 120 workers who serve University Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions plans to lay off 120 workers who have been providing "revenue cycle management" services for University Hospital.

A letter sent by the company's parent, Conifer Health Solutions, to the Kentucky Division of Workforce and Employee Services and the office of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday, indicates that the affected employees will receive, "a permanent separation of employment" on April 30.

According to the letter, affected positions include supervisors and managers, schedulers and patient advocates who perform "revenue cycle management" services for University Hospital.

The notice complied with the minimum 60-day notification window to state and local workforce agencies.

Gary Mans, director of communications and marketing for U of L's Health Sciences Center, says University Hospital and Conifer chose to end their contract "by mutual agreement," and added that University Hospital will be, "standing up its own revenue cycle process."

Conifer’s website says the larger company handles case management, scheduling, payment systems, patient account representatives and risk management for medical providers.

A spokesperson for Conifer confirmed that the total number of employees to be laid off is 120, and said the company plans to continue providing services to other medical providers within the Louisville market.

