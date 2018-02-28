Broadway in Louisville announces 2018-19 schedule, including 'Ha - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Broadway in Louisville announces 2018-19 schedule, including 'Hamilton'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We already knew "Hamilton" was coming to Louisville, but now we know when.

The brand new season of Broadway shows coming to Louisville was announced Wednesday night at the new Omni Hotel. The Broadway smash hit "Hamilton" comes to the Kentucky Center from June 4-23 of 2019. 

And it was announced Disney's Aladdin, A Christmas Story the Musical, Something Rotten, On Your Feet, Hello Dolly and the Book of Mormon are also coming to the Kentucky Center. 

Here's the full schedule:

  • Disney’s Alladin - Oct. 10-21, 2018
  • A Christmas Story The Musical - Nov. 27-Dec. 2, 2018
  • Something Rotten! - Jan. 15-20, 2019
  • On Your Feet! - March 12-17, 2019
  • Hello, Dolly! - May 14-19, 2019
  • Hamilton - June 4-23, 2019

"If you do have a subscription already, then you are good to go," said Matthew Porter with Broadway in Louisville. "If not, subscriptions go on sale tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. There are very few left, so that's the best way to guarantee your seats to Hamilton."

To buy your season tickets, click here.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.