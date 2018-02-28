Local lawyers competing to raise money and food donations for hu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local lawyers competing to raise money and food donations for hungry kids

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said one in five kids in Kentucky go hungry. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said one in five kids in Kentucky go hungry.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Legal Food Frenzy kicks off this month, and Attorney General Andy Beshear was in Louisville on Wednesday to announce the campaign.

It challenges law firms and law schools across the state to raise food and money donations for local food banks. Beshear said one in five kids in Kentucky go hungry.

"For so many people at the end of the month, they have to decide, 'Do we keep our children warm by heating our house or buy enough food?'" Beshear said. "No one in America right now should ever have to make that decision, but so many people do."

Organizers say the donations go toward meals for kids during summer break.

The contest goes from March 15 to April 2. Last year's campaign brought in more than 350,000 pounds of food.

