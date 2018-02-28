Jeffersonville residents fight back against INDOT's plan to buil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville residents fight back against INDOT's plan to build heavy haul corridor to River Ridge

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.

The heavy haul road would be for big rigs and would connect the River Ridge Commerce Center and the Ports of Indiana in Jeffersonville.

Dozens of people were on hand for Wednesday night's meeting at Utica Elementary School. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation said a road is necessary, because so many big rigs are mixing with local traffic.

"The kind of vehicles that are going to be using this road shouldn't be on regular roadways," sand Andy Dietrick with INDOT. "They're so much heavier that they'll damage traditional roads. A heavy haul corridor is going to protect that other infrastructure and give those really heavy trucks a place to be."
But some residents have concerns.

"I've seen what happens around heavy haul roads. I've driven them many times," one resident said. "The pollution, the trucks carrying materials like that are very dangerous, the suspension is very heavy, the noise is terrible."

Construction would start in the summer of 2019 with the road opening in late 2020.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

