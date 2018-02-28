West Buechel officer offers training for family dogs to be drug-detecting K-9s

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."More >>
Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."More >>
Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."More >>
Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."More >>
Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.More >>
Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.More >>
Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.More >>
Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.More >>
He bought the winning ticket at the Pic Pac store on Blue Lick Road in Louisville.More >>
He bought the winning ticket at the Pic Pac store on Blue Lick Road in Louisville.More >>
Body camera video from Fulton captured an officer firing two shots.More >>
Body camera video from Fulton captured an officer firing two shots.More >>
He was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.More >>
He was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.More >>
People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.More >>
People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.More >>