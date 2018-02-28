West Buechel officer offers training for family dogs to be drug-detecting K-9s

People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.

He was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.

Louisville man arrested after police discover stashes of guns, cocaine and thousands in cash

He bought the winning ticket at the Pic Pac store on Blue Lick Road in Louisville.

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Papa John's other problem besides the NFL: Its pizza is 'overpriced'

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Buechel Officer Dennis Clark’s K-9 partner, Dash, is quite the popular dog.

And if you're not a criminal, who wouldn't love the fierce, but adorable face of the 3-year-old Giant Schnauzer?

“Dash has about 5,000 followers on social media,” Clark said. “Really serious followers, about 75 percent are civilian and 25 percent are law enforcement."

Clark has trained numerous law enforcement dogs as President of Tactical Detection K9, but then he started to get an unorthodox request.

“People got to asking, because their kids have drug problems, if they could train the family dog,” Clark said.

And the answer, for the most part, is yes.

“If you have a dog that's in good shape, good health … and he either likes one certain toy real well or he has one certain treat, then you can train well enough to do what you need at home,” Clark said.

The basic drugs dogs can be trained on drugs including cocaine, heroin, meth, marijuana and prescription pills.

“When they're starting they think that the toy is with that odor, and when they find it, you give them the toy," Clark said. "So it's a game to them, merely a game. But you can't use your training aides in daily stuff with the dog. He has to know OK, this is special.”

The training agents are lab-created versions of the drug that have the same odor.

Because of the concerned parents, Clark is now working on making a DVD for them with methods used to train Dash.

“The kids don't like it, but it's a good deterrent to keep stuff out of the home," he said. "It's not going to get them to quit using drugs, but it's just another tool that the parents have."

And at a time when he said drug use starts in middle school, you can never be too prepared.

“It shows your child you're serious about it," Clark said. "The child's probably not going to like the family dog so much."

Clark also said a family dog can be trained to detect peanuts if someone in the family has a peanut allergy. The scent training is similar to detecting drugs.

If you’d like more information about the DVDs for drug or peanut allergy detection, you can contact Dennis Clark here or on Instagram at @policek9dash.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.