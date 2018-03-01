6 flood debris drop off locations open in Jefferson County

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."More >>
Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.More >>
Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."More >>
He was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.More >>
Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was on Veterans Parkway.More >>
Body camera video from Fulton captured an officer firing two shots.More >>
Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.More >>
People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.More >>
The free service is available for residents of Jefferson County. Two forms of identification must presented.More >>
You probably don't want to spend your vacation on Trash Island.More >>
Officials say it's because the southern Indiana river city started making big changes in how it handles flooding back in 2014.More >>
Flood waters are receding, but what hides underneath the water is not always a pretty sight.More >>
See lists of road and street closings because of flooding.More >>
The Waterfront Development Corporation is asking for people to meet Thursday, March 1, at 1 p.m. at the Green Parking Lot on River Road under I-64.More >>
Health officials are now warning residents who live along the river to be extra cautious of potentially infectious diseases that could be in the water.More >>
"The system performed the best that it could, but we want to make sure that we still look at all of the maintenance issues -- the risk issues -- and that we're staying ahead of them," Tony Parrott said.More >>
