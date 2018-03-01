6 flood debris drop off locations open in Jefferson County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

6 flood debris drop off locations open in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Six flood debris sites will open Thursday across Jefferson County.

The free service is available for residents of Jefferson County only and it does not include commercial haulers. No yard waste or construction debris other than flood-damaged drywall and insulation will be accepted, according a news release from the mayor's office. Electronics must be separated from other items, adds the release. Residents must present the attendant with two forms of identification to verify Louisville residency.

Thursday - Saturday 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Bethany Lane
10500 Lower River Road at Bethany Lane
 
Newburg Community Center
4810 Exeter Ave 40218
 
Outer Loop Recycling Center
7201 Outer Loop 40228
(Highveiw parking lot in rear)
 
Dixie Recycling Center
7219 Dixie Hwy 40258
 
Charlie Vettiner Park
5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Rd 40299
 
Hubbards Lane Recycling Center
595 Hubbards Ln. 40207
 
Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Waste Reduction Center 636 Meriwether Avenue


Metro public works says people who cannot drop off debris can request pick-up service. Pickup requests must be made by telephone or email no later than 5 p.m. on March 9 to 574-3571 ext. 0 or swmd@louisvilleky.gov.


