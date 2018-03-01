6 flood debris drop off locations open in Jefferson County

People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.

Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was on Veterans Parkway.

He was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.

Louisville man arrested after police discover stashes of guns, cocaine and thousands in cash

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Papa John's other problem besides the NFL: Its pizza is 'overpriced'

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Six flood debris sites will open Thursday across Jefferson County.

The free service is available for residents of Jefferson County only and it does not include commercial haulers. No yard waste or construction debris other than flood-damaged drywall and insulation will be accepted, according a news release from the mayor's office. Electronics must be separated from other items, adds the release. Residents must present the attendant with two forms of identification to verify Louisville residency.

Thursday - Saturday 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Bethany Lane

10500 Lower River Road at Bethany Lane



Newburg Community Center

4810 Exeter Ave 40218



Outer Loop Recycling Center

7201 Outer Loop 40228

(Highveiw parking lot in rear)



Dixie Recycling Center

7219 Dixie Hwy 40258



Charlie Vettiner Park

5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Rd 40299



Hubbards Lane Recycling Center

595 Hubbards Ln. 40207



Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waste Reduction Center 636 Meriwether Avenue



Metro public works says people who cannot drop off debris can request pick-up service. Pickup requests must be made by telephone or email no later than 5 p.m. on March 9 to 574-3571 ext. 0 or swmd@louisvilleky.gov.



