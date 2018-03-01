Louisville daycare worker accused of assaulting her own 2-year-o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville daycare worker accused of assaulting her own 2-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
Elizabeth Colburn (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Elizabeth Colburn (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a woman who was working at a local daycare was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, weeks after she assaulted her own child.

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.

After the 2-year-old was taken to daycare, workers there found bruises on the girl's thighs and hips, police say.

At the time, Colburn worked at the same daycare, according to police.

Police say daycare workers called authorities, and when confronted about the bruises, Colburn admitted to hitting the child with the hanger and the pencil.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and she was taken into custody two weeks later, on Wednesday, Feb. 28. She has been charged with fourth-degree assault and is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

The charge is a misdemeanor.

It's not clear if she still works at the daycare -- which was not named in the arrest warrant -- but the arrest report lists her current place of employment as Thorntons.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.