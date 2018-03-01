Louisville daycare worker accused of assaulting her own 2-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a woman who was working at a local daycare was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, weeks after she assaulted her own child.

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.

After the 2-year-old was taken to daycare, workers there found bruises on the girl's thighs and hips, police say.

At the time, Colburn worked at the same daycare, according to police.

Police say daycare workers called authorities, and when confronted about the bruises, Colburn admitted to hitting the child with the hanger and the pencil.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and she was taken into custody two weeks later, on Wednesday, Feb. 28. She has been charged with fourth-degree assault and is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

The charge is a misdemeanor.

It's not clear if she still works at the daycare -- which was not named in the arrest warrant -- but the arrest report lists her current place of employment as Thorntons.

