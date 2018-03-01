Home, Garden & Remodeling Show returns for its 70th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 70th Annual Home, Garden & Remodeling Show happens Friday, March 2 through Sunday, March 4, 2018.

The Kentucky Exposition Center hosts this three-day event traditionally known as a "kickoff to Spring" for the Louisville area.

Enter the show through a dramatic French courtyard-style garden and explore numerous live garden and landscape areas. See a variety of natural stones, pavers, fire and water features, outdoor lighting and plant material. The Belgard Outdoor Living Pavilion showcases over-the-top hardscapes and living gardens.



For the third consecutive year, 4,000 tree saplings will be given away for FREE. Louisville Metro Government Division of Community Forestry will be on hand to answer questions and provide proper care instructions for these native trees.

Enjoy daily seminars and discussions on topics ranging from trends and benefits of indoor and outdoor gardening, easy fixes to common landscaping issues, best plants for lasting container gardens, and "growing your own fresh air." Idlewild Butterfly Farms returns with new and bigger bugs for the hands-on educational experience.

Louisville Home, Garden & Remodeling Show.

