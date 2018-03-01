Gov. Bevin: top-tier college athletes deserve to be paid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tells TMZ he believes college athletes should get paid.

Bevin was at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to take part in ceremonies honoring the late Rev. Billy Graham.

When asked by TMZ reporters what he thought about the recent scandals in the college sports world, Bevin had this to say:

If you want to cut down on the amount of scandal that involves these kids, their parents, these shady agents and these squirrelly deals -- the key to do that is to come up with a structure whereby a kid who's a talent, who truly is capable of making it to the pros -- and barring an injury will -- set up a program where that kid can get paid to actually be the professional athlete he is, even at a young age.